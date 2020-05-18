South Carolina mother accused of setting car on fire with 14-month-old son inside

COLUMBIA, SC (WJBF) – A South Carolina mother accused of intentionally harming her 14-month-old child during a car fire on a busy interstate now faces multiple charges.
Caylin Allise Watson, 23, of Elgin, is charged with attempted murder, two counts of arson and abuse/infliction of great bodily injury upon a child.
Watson is accused of setting her car on fire while her son was inside. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17th, while parked on I-126 westbound near mile marker 1.
Investigators say the child suffered severe burns all over his body and is in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center.
Watson was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries before being taken to jail. She’s currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Reports state that four bystanders stopped to assist by calling 911 and getting out to help the child.
Watson was immediately detained by responding officers after evidence suggested that the fire may have been intentionally set.
