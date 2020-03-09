South Carolina PD searching for missing 15-year-old

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston need your help locating a missing 15-year-old.

Ceyda Suzette Uzer was last seen by her grandmother on March 1 around 8 p.m. and reported missing the next day.

She was wearing a black shirt and possibly blue jeans at the time and is described as 5’6” and 160 lbs.

Uzer has brown hair and hazel eyes and has a cross tattooed on her knuckle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Department.

