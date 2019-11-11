SpaceX launches 60 more mini satellites for global internet

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched 60 mini satellites, the second batch of an orbiting network meant to provide global internet coverage.

The Falcon rocket blasted off Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The compact flat-panel satellites — just 575 pounds (260 kilograms) each — will join 60 launched in May.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to put thousands of these Starlink satellites in orbit, to offer high-speed internet service everywhere. He plans to start service next year in the northern U.S. and Canada.

It was the fourth launch of this first-stage booster — the most for SpaceX, which aimed to recover it again offshore. This also marked the first time SpaceX used a previously flown nose cone. The company reuses rocket parts to cut costs.