Coronavirus Updates

Spanish healthcare workers dance with recovering patient

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

BARCELONA (CNN) – This is Felip, a COVID-19 patient in Barcelona’s Vall D’hebron hospital.

For 30 days he was in the ICU, unable to move — but here he is dancing with two physiotherapists wearing PPE … All to the music of popular Catalan Singer Sergio Dalma.

The hospital posted the video on social media.

And the heartwarming moment got the singer’s attention, who tweeted he was delighted that his music played a part in someone’s recovery.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories