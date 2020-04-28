Spanish healthcare workers dance with recovering patient

BARCELONA (CNN) – This is Felip, a COVID-19 patient in Barcelona’s Vall D’hebron hospital.
For 30 days he was in the ICU, unable to move — but here he is dancing with two physiotherapists wearing PPE … All to the music of popular Catalan Singer Sergio Dalma.
The hospital posted the video on social media.
And the heartwarming moment got the singer’s attention, who tweeted he was delighted that his music played a part in someone’s recovery.
