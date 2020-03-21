Spanish police stop person in t-rex costume

MURCIA, SPAIN (CNN) – Police in Spain made an unusual stop and one that just might go viral.
The whole country is under a national stay at home order. This person in a t-rex costume apparently thought it might not apply to him.
Police wouldn’t say whether he was wearing the costume instead of a hazmat suit.
In Spain, people are allowed outside to walk their dogs. The police point out this does not apply to dinosaurs.
The police in Murcia clearly have a sense of humor though.
This video was posted on their social media.
