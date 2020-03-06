Springing Forward: How to deal with losing an hour of sleep

(CBS) – We move the clocks forward one hour on Sunday, March 8 for the start of daylight saving time. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine offers some tips on how to deal with losing an hour of sleep.

Sunday at 2 a.m. we move our clocks forward one hour for the start of Daylight Saving Time. 55% of Americans surveyed by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine say they feel tired after losing an hour of sleep.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine is offering these tips:

Get at least seven hours of sleep a night before and after the time change to minimize adverse effects.

Head outside Sunday morning – the sunlight will help regulate your internal clock

For at least seven days after the time change, be careful when performing activities that require maximum alertness.

