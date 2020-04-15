SSI recipients will receive automatic COVID-19 stimulus payments

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Those receiving Supplemental Security Income will receive automatic Economic Impact Payments directly from the Treasury Department.

The United States Treasury anticipates these automatic payments no later than early May.

“This is great news for SSI recipients, and I want to remind recipients with qualifying children to go to IRS.gov soon so that you will receive the full amount of the Economic Impact Payments you and your family are eligible for,” said Commissioner of Social Security Andrew Saul. “I also want to thank the dedicated employees of the Treasury Department, the Social Security Administration, and the Internal Revenue Service for making this happen and working non-stop on this issue.”

According to information provided by the Social Security Administration, SSI recipients with no qualifying children do not need to take any action in order to receive their $1,200 economic impact payment.

SSI recipients who have qualifying children under age 17, however, should not wait for their automatic $1,200 individual payment. These resident should visit the Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info section to provide their information.

By taking proactive steps to enter information on the IRS website about them and their qualifying children, they will also receive the $500 per dependent child payment in addition to their $1,200 individual payment. Those who do not provide their information to the IRS soon, they will have to wait until later to receive their $500 per qualifying child.

Social Security retirement, survivors, and disability insurance beneficiaries, who don’t normally file taxes, will also qualify for automatic payments of $1,200 from Treasury. These payments are anticipated to start arriving around the end of April.

The Treasury Department, not the Social Security Administration, will make these automatic payments to beneficiaries. Recipients will generally receive the automatic payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card, or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their SSI or Social Security benefits.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories