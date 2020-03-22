Starbucks will continue to pay employees for next 30 days

SEATTLE, WA (CNN) – Starbucks employees will still see a paycheck, even if they don’t work during the coronavirus outbreak.
The coffee chain has closed all U.S. locations with the exception of drive-thru and delivery orders.
Officials say they will continue to pay employees for the next 30 days. It’s up to employees if they choose to work or not.
Starbucks closed about 80% of its Chinese locations in February. However, most have reopened since then.
