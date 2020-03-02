Stepmother arrested in South Carolina in disappearance of Gannon Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, CO – (KDVR) A family spokesperson said the stepmother of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old boy who disappeared more than a month ago, was arrested.
The family spokesperson said Leticia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina facing charges of first-degree murder.
Leticia said she last saw Gannon between 3:15 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 heading to a friend’s home in their suburban El Paso County neighborhood.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there will be a press conference at noon today in Colorado Springs to make a “major announcement”. We will stream it here and on FOX31.
On February 12, FOX31 reporter Nicole Fierro spoke with Leticia and issued a statement
