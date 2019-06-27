Steve Harvey pays tuition for 8 incoming college freshmen

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Actor, talk show host, and West Virginia native Steve Harvey is paying the full tuition for eight incoming freshmen to attend Kent State University.

The scholarships were announced this week, but the recipients flew to Los Angeles in May for an appearance on the “Steve” show to discuss the scholarships and their future plans.

Five of the students are participants in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound pre-college program. TRIO programs help students overcome class, social, academic and cultural barriers to higher education.

Two of the students attend Ginn Academy in Cleveland, and one is a participant in the Steve Harvey Mentoring Program out of Springdale, Maryland.

The students will receive approximately $23,000 annually. The students must maintain a 2.5 grade point average for the scholarship to renew each semester.

The Steve and Marjorie Harvey foundation also made a $10,000 commitment to Kent State’s Men Empowerment Network (M.E.N.), making their total contribution $736,000.

The following students will receive scholarships:

Lamont Averett of Barberton, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Classic Academy pre-college program. He is a graduate of Barberton High School and plans to pursue a major in history through Kent State’s College of Arts and Sciences to enter the field of education. Janice Averett adopted Mr. Averett and his two sisters when they were young. As a single parent, she has committed her time to supporting their development.

Zethran Jackson of Akron, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Classic Academy pre-college program. He is a graduate of Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron and plans to pursue a major in biology through Kent State’s College of Arts and Sciences. Upon completion of further degrees, he intends to enter a role in which he can be an agent for change as a surgeon. Mr. Jackson’s academic successes, strong work ethic and passion to impact the lives of others are his motivation. He and his three siblings have grown up in a single-parent home supported by their mother, Malissa Jackson.

Mark Jenkins of Barberton, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Math Science pre-college program. He is a graduate of Barberton High School and plans to pursue a major in criminal justice through Kent State’s College of Arts and Sciences. Mr. Jenkins was born in Akron, and he and his older sister, Dzyre, immediately entered the foster care system. At the age of three, his wonderful foster parents Kenzie and Deloise Jenkins adopted both him and his sister. He is currently participating in a two-year criminal science program that has had a significant impact on his interest in pursuing a criminal justice career.

Jaiden Morales of Lorain, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Health Professions pre-college program. He is a graduate of Lorain High School. Mr. Morales has spent many years committing his time to volunteering in his school district and community while earning an associate degree, conferred at the same time as his high school diploma. He and his twin siblings have grown up in a single-parent home supported by their mother, Jennifer Morales.

Johnell Parnell of Akron, Ohio, is a participant in Kent State’s TRIO Upward Bound Classic Academy pre-college program. He is a graduate of Buchtel Community Learning Center in Akron and plans to enter college as an exploratory student to provide himself the opportunity to identify a college major that will result in a career in which he can support others in reaching their full potential. In addition to obtaining a bachelor’s degree, Mr. Parnell’s dream is to start a family to show his children the love and support he always desired from a father. He has participated in athletics for many years, however he is a student first and an athlete second, earning many accolades in both. He has grown up in a single-parent home supported by his mother, Cheree Deck.

Kelvon Gibson of Cleveland, Ohio, is a graduate of Ginn Academy High School in Cleveland, where he was an honor roll student with a 3.2 grade point average. In college, Mr. Gibson would like to study athletic training due to his passion for sports and athletics. His hobbies are basketball, something he has enjoyed since first grade, and spending time with friends and family. “I went to Ginn Academy based on its academic and athletic reputation,” he said. “My education is important to me because I have plans for the future. I understand that without education, I wouldn’t make it very far. I am entirely thankful and truly blessed for this opportunity Steve Harvey has presented me with.” Mr. Gibson is the son of Renee Gibson.

Anthony Morris Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, is a graduate of the Ginn Academy High School in Cleveland. Throughout his years at Ginn Academy, he was an athlete and a very successful scholar, achieving many accolades in his academic career. Mr. Morris has had the honor of receiving the title of valedictorian of the Class of 2019. His junior year, he became a member of a prestigious honors society, Phi Theta Kappa. Mr. Morris also received the Harvard Book Award at the Ivy League Book Prize ceremony that same year. Mr. Morris said he is most grateful for this amazing opportunity. “I value education because it provides you with endless opportunities to achieve your dreams,” he said. “Your education is what you make it, and it is up to you to shape your future. I will use education as tool to guide me to my dream of becoming a registered nurse.” Mr. Morris is the son of Anthony Morris Sr. and Roslyn L. Morris.

Craig Johnson of Springdale, Maryland, graduated from Charles Herbert Flowers High School with the Class of 2019. He will be attending Kent State in the fall as a finance major in the College of Business Administration. In his free time, Mr. Johnson enjoys running, playing games and hanging out with friends. He is the youngest child in a loving family who wants nothing but the best for him and supports him on his path for greatness. Mr. Johnson is the son of Reneen Johnson.

