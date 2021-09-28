Still growing! Powerball jackpot hits $570 million

(WJW) – You’ve got a few more days to buy a ticket for your chance to hit the big jackpot.
The Powerball jackpot once again went unclaimed after Monday night’s winning numbers — 21-22-39-44-60, with a Powerball of 12 — yielded no grand-prize winners. That means the jackpot will keep growing until the next drawing on Wednesday.
The new jackpot currently totals $570 million, with a cash option of $410.1 million.
The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot, meanwhile, are said to be roughly 1 in 292.2 million. So while it’s certainly possible that any individual with a Powerball ticket can win, players would have a better chance, at least statistically, of becoming a movie star or even the president of the United States than taking home the jackpot.
Wednesday’s drawing is scheduled for 11 p.m.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.