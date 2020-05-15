Stimulus checks: Some Social Security recipients receiving checks beginning Friday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRProud) – Have you been waiting for your stimulus check?
There are some who receive social security and have yet to get their stimulus check from the federal government. Now, the Social Security Administration has given an answer as to when SSI recipients might receive their stimulus check.
If you are expecting a paper check, you might want to go look at your mailbox on Friday.
“You should receive your $1,200 payment in the same way you receive your monthly SSI payment: Direct Deposit and Direct Express by May 13; Paper checks will begin May 15,” the Social Security Administration says.
Those who qualify for Social Security include individuals who are 65 or older, those who are blind or disabled and those who have limited income and/or resources at their disposal.
If you are a Social Security recipient and have any questions about how to get your stimulus check, visit Social Security Administration.
