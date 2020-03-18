NEW YORK (AP) — Stock trading was halted for the fourth time this month Wednesday as the S&P 500 dropped 7%.
The automatic circuit-breaker was triggered around 1 p.m. Eastern time as President Donald Trump and other officials were updating reporters on measures to combat the coronavirus.
Markets have been highly volatile in recent weeks as the outbreak seems increasingly likely to cause a global recession.
The price of crude oil dropped another 18% as traders anticipate a sharp pullback in demand for energy.
Even prices for longer-term U.S. Treasurys fell as investors sold what they could to raise cash.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Stock trading halted again as S&P 500 index drops 7%
- Public debut without public for polar bear cubs at Dutch zoo
- Q&A: What does 90-day tax payment delay mean for filers?
- Don’t flush disinfecting wipes: Even ‘flushable’ ones can clog pipes, officials warn
- WV Gov. Justice provides COVID-19 updates on preparedness, response
- Trump invokes emergency authority; Big 3 automakers closing
- First WV coronavirus patient is in Jefferson County
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
- New River Gorge announces temporary visitor center closure
- Ohio submits request for small businesses to receive federal assistance