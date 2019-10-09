Students able to retake sections of ACT next year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Students unhappy with their ACT scores will soon be able to retake portions of the exam to help achieve their goals. The ACT is one of the two most important exams students take to get into college. Never in its 60-year history has this been an option.

Certified Educational Planner, Jamie Dickenson said, “this whole change to the ACT is very ‘pro-kid’… right? The kids will be very happy about it… correct? The one thing we don’t know about it is how the colleges and universities are going to use it.”

Students are still required to take the full exam before being able to retake individual portions, which will only be offered online. Jamie has been prepping college-bound students for 20 years and said this is great but challenging for some students in certain regions of the state.

“That may affect us here in West Virginia if we don’t have enough testing centers to do the online testing, so that’s a big caveat that we’re going to have to keep an eye on,” said Jamie

The lack of broadband internet will also pose a challenge for students in the Mountain State. This new policy will launch in September of 2020 and colleges and universities will decide how to use it for admissions and scholarships.