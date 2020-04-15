Suddenlink extends free student broadband & Wi-Fi to keep schools, universities connected

NEW YORK (WOWK) – Altice USA, the parent company of Suddenlink, says it is extending its free student broadband and WiFi offerings until the end of the 2019 – 2020 school year due to the pandemic to help students and schools stay connected to online teaching and learning.

In March, Altice USA began offering its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution free

for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have home

internet access. To date, the company says it has partnered with more than 100 school districts and connected more than 240,000 student devices to its hotspot network as part of this effort.

The company says the decision comes as states and municipalities around the country have announced suspensions of in-person learning and campus closures for the rest of the school year to ensure students have reliable access to high-speed broadband connectivity to learn during this unprecedented time.

In addition to free broadband and WiFi, Altice USA says it has taken steps during this crisis to support customers and local communities including:

Joining the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, which provides relief to residential and business customers disrupted by the pandemic.

Opening its Emergency Optimum WiFi outdoor hotspots for public use to nonsubscribers.

Collaborating with large hospital systems, schools and government agencies to ensure they have the connectivity services needed to assist the public during this time, including waiving fees for first responders and other critical entities.

Providing free airtime for public service announcements (PSAs) for a number of health and community organizations and government officials, with the goal of helping educate customers about how to stay safe and healthy.

Delivering free previews of select networks, with live and On Demand content for everyone.

Altice USA also says it has created programs to ensure the safety of employees, including having the majority of its teams work from homes, enhanced paid leave, and providing premium pay to customer-interfacing field and retail employees, contact center-based employees and News field teams.

For more information on what Altice USA is doing to keep our employees safe and communities connected during this time, visit the company’s website.

