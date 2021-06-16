‘Sugar Daddy’ Scam targets teenagers’ bank accounts; what parents need to know

(WKBN/WJW) – A new warning for parents — the latest internet scam is directed toward teens and their bank accounts.

Authorities are calling it the “Sugar Daddy” or “Sugar Mama” Scam. It has most recently been reported in Portage County.

The scammer reaches out to teenagers on Snapchat, asking them to send good morning messages, goodnight messages and to pay attention to them. In exchange, the scammer will pay them money.

Once the scammer sends a large check worth thousands of dollars, they’ll ask the teenager to return a portion of the money or send it to the scammer’s “child.”

The scammer will then have the teenager’s bank account information and empty out the account.

Parents say with all of the social media out there, it’s hard enough to keep track of their kids. This makes it even worse.

“It’s sad. When I was a kid, you could go out and play, and now you have to constantly have a camera stuck to your child and watch them,” said Alice Stamm, a concerned parent.

Parents are seeing just how dangerous these sites can be if put into the wrong hands.

“It makes me angry,” Stamm said. “All these parents, myself included, we work really hard to earn that money for our kids.”

Law enforcement is advising young people and parents to be careful. Inform your teens about the scam and not trusting strangers, in general. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.