Sunday marks 13 years in McCann disappearance

PORTUGAL (CNN) – It has been 13 years since Madeleine McCann, a British girl just days shy of her 4th birthday, disappeared while her family vacationed in Portugal’s Algarve Coast.

On May 3, 2007, Madeleine’s parents Kate and Gerry McCann were having dinner with friends at a restaurant only 60 yards away from the family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz.

Kate went to check on Madeleine and her younger twin siblings around 10 p.m.

She discovered Madeleine had vanished without a trace.

Since then, supposed sightings have come in from across the globe — from Europe and Morocco to Brazil and New Zealand.

A few suspects have even been named and investigated.

Still, the search for Madeleine continues.

