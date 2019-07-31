Survey: 30% of millennials can’t afford love

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – An old Beatles song said “Can’t buy me love”, and that’s become a modern day dilemma for many millenials.

According to a new survey by the dating site “Match”, 30 percent of millenials feel their financial situation is holding them back from pursuing a relationship.

Basically, dating is just too expensive.

That’s aprtly because many of them are fighting an uphill battle financially – dealing with student debt and rising living costs.

But in addition to that, some experts told U.S.A Today that courting rituals have changed and first dates have become more elaborate and potentially expensive.