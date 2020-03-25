Switzerland bakery creates chocolate Easter bunnies in masks

BERN, SWITZERLAND (CBS) – The Easter holidays are likely to be somber this year, as millions of people are expected to stay in confinement, to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A bakery in Bern is taking a page out of the safety measures playbook and have dressed up their chocolate Easter bunnies with protective masks.

Easter Sunday, which ends the Lenten season, will be celebrated on April 12.

Switzerland, where 103 people have died of the virus and 9,765 are infected, has implemented strict lockdown measures and tightened entry restrictions from neighboring countries in the Schengen free-movement area as it sought to tame the outbreak.

Swiss authorities also introduced temporary curbs on the export of protective medical equipment to head off a shortage among medical workers.

