Taco Bell giving away free tacos Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – The day before you go trick-or-treating for candy, you can trick-or-treat for tacos at Taco Bell. On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the fast-food restaurant will be giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos. The giveaway goes with its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” World Series promotion.

The Washington Nationals’ Treat Turner stole second base during Game One of the series, hence everyone getting a taco.

However, the time you have to get a free taco is limited. The deal only lasts four hours on Wednesday, from 2 pm to 6 pm.