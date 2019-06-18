Taco Bell giving away free tacos

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All taco lovers can get a free taco today from Taco Bell while supplies last. 

As part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion for the NBA championship, every person in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco Tuesday thanks to the Golden State Warriors. 

Although the Warriors didn’t win the championship, they did “steal” a win against the Toronto Raptors in game two. 

Why not celebrate with a delicious, crunchy taco? 

