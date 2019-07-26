Taco seasoning recalled over possible salmonella contamination

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – A recall has been issued for certain kinds of taco seasoning due to concerns they have been contaminated with salmonella.
The FDA has announced the voluntary recall of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium.
These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated Mincing Spice Co.
Testing found that a specific lot of cumin the company produced was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella.
A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC.
“We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products,” officials said.
The product is sold in select retail grocery stores located in Washington, D.C. and the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
Williams is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution, saying there have been no reports of illness.
Consumers who purchased the products are urged to return the item to the place of purchase for a refund.