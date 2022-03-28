TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–One restaurant in Tazewell county goes mobile.

The Bearded Dragon features smoked and barbeque items including their famous pulled pork and brisket.

They’re situated behind the Back of the Dragon welcome center.

Hunter Johnson is the owner of the Bearded Dragon. He said got the name from his restaurant in Richlands called The Bearded Moose and combined it with Back of the Dragon.

“There’s so much excitement rilled up on Facebook and everybody’s just tickled to death to be able to get some pulled pork and brisket and all of the good burgers and everything we offer. We’re excited about the community, to bring locals out,” said Johnson.

The Bearded Dragon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.