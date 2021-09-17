Tazewell Police Department shut down until further notice due to COVID

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell Police Department is closed until further notice due to increased positive COVID-19 cases in the department.

On Friday afternoon, the Town of Tazewell posted a statement on their Facebook page explaining the reason why.

“The Town of Tazewell Police Department will be closed to the public until this situation can hopefully be re-evaluated in the near future,” the Facebook post said.

Effective immediately, investigator Craig Mejefee will be in charge of Tazewell PD due to Chief Mills and Lieutenant Lampert being out of the office.

The town thanks the community for their patience through the situation. For any questions, concerns or appointments, contact Tazewell PD at 276-988-2503.