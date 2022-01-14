KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER Alert just after midnight Jan. 14 for a missing Tellico Plains boy.

Alijah Kensinger, 6, is 4-feet tall and weighs 55 pounds. He has sandy brown hair and brown eyes. The TBI says he was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing jeans, a gray hooded jacket with a red zipper, and orange and black sneakers.

Kensinger went to play in a wooded area near his home in the area of New Highway 68 and has not been seen since, investigators said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 423-442-1212 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Photos courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation



Editor’s Note: This story will be updated periodically as new information becomes available. An earlier update corrected the spelling of the child’s last name.