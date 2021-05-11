Teen girl pleads guilty to fatal D.C. UberEats carjacking

MONONGAH, WV (WBOY) - A second grade student at Monongah Elementary School is now officially a statewide drawing champion. As part of an art class project at her school, Milania Suplita entered the Doodle for Google contest.

She drew a picture of herself with her adoptive family and dog. Milania is now the State of West Virginia winner and is moving onto finals. The judges based their picks on artistic merit, creativity and theme communication.