Teen girl pleads guilty to fatal D.C. UberEats carjacking

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A 15-year-old girl accused of murdering Mohammad Anwar, UberEats driver during a fatal carjacking near Nationals Park has pled guilty on murder charges.
Officials say the 15-year-old will be sentenced next month on June 4th. According to the D.C. Superior Court Spokeswoman, the 13-year-old girl also involved in the incident will have another hearing on May 19.
