Teen stabbed to death as dozens watch, film video

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. (WPIX/WDTN) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after a 16-year-old was stabbed to death at a strip mall in New York while dozens watched and filmed the murder, according to police.

Khaseen Morris was killed during a massive brawl that happened after school. Hours after students gathered and lit candles in Morris’ memory, there were more threats of violence at Oceanside High School.

“It’s kind of scary to think that’s happening in your own town and even after everything that happened over the last couple of days, it’s crazy to see the town spiral,” said an unidentified individual.

Tyler Flach, 18, was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

School adminiatrators were allaying fears amid rumors of retaliation from a neighboring town after being identified to police by witnesses.

“We have identified several members of the group,” Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, a police detective, said. “At this time, we’re just gathering evidence to the point when we are ready to arrest them.”

Police say that those individuals murdered Morris in a brawl at a strip mall, which was recorded and widely circulated on social media. The 16-year-old had been targeted over jealousy for befriending a girl.

“You guys took from me my brother away from me, my brother, my mom’s baby,” Keyanna Morris, the victim’s sister, said.

Security was tight at the high school following the incident.

Police are asking that everyone who witnessed the brawl to come forward. Another 17-year-old teen suffered a broken arm and swelling to his head during the fight.