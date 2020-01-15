Tennessee Guard airbase on lockdown, reports of shots fired

ALCOA, Tenn (AP) — The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base was on lockdown Wednesday after receiving reports of shots being fired, Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones said Wednesday. He called it a developing situation.

Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, a spokesman at the airbase in Tennessee, told WVLT News that a student on the base saw someone with a gun and reported it. Earlier, Hurst said the Blount County Sheriff’s office was responding to an active shooter situation and was sweeping the area.

“There are no reports of injuries,” the Tennessee National Guard tweeted at about 12:30 p.m. The tweet also said the situation was developing, and that guard personnel were working with state and federal law enforcement “on reports of suspicious activity.”

Spokeswoman Becky Huckaby with the neighboring commercial airport said no flights were being delayed.

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing, which says its tenants include 241st Engineering Installation Squadron, the 119th Cyber Operations Squadron, the I.G. Brown ANG Training and Education Center, and the 572nd Air National Guard Band of the South.

The National Guard tweeted that more information would be released as it becomes available.