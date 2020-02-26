Texas mom paints cranial helmets for babies

HOUSTON, TX (CBS) – This mom is helping families one brushstroke at a time.

Caroline Holland paints custom cranial helmets, which are used to correct the shape of a baby’s skull. Here’s how her own experience led to this project. Her own daughter wore one, an experience she says felt overwhelming and sad at first. But that changed once she painted the helmet.

“The moment I did that, it completely transformed the way I viewed it. And I went from crying about it to super excited,” Caroline said.

Caroline is now painting helmets for other families, free of charge. She says each helmet takes six to eight hours to complete.

“I just wanted to do something that brings joy to the process and excitement and kind of helps the moms who are where I was at in the beginning,” Caroline said.

