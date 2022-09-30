GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOWK) — Fans will have the chance to say goodbye to Naomi Judd as The Judds, “featuring Wynonna,” will embark on, “The Final Tour,” starting Friday.

The Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, Naomi Judd, died in April 2022 at 76 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, daughter and actress Ashley Judd revealed to “Good Morning America,” just one day before the group was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Judds were made up of the mother-daughter duo Wynonna and Naomi Judd. They released six studio albums and an EP between 1984 and 1991.

The Associated Press says this is The Judds’ first tour in over a decade.

According to the group’s website, this tour will celebrate, “the life and legacy of Naomi Judd.”

The group says, “The Final Tour,” with, “very special guest Martina McBride,” will have 11 stops across the United States, with the first on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan with Brandi Carlile.

The stops include:

Sept. 30 – Grand Rapids, Michigan with Brandi Carlile

Oct. 1 – Toledo, Ohio with Brandi Carlile

Oct. 7 – Sioux Falls, South Dakota with Ashley McBryde

Oct. 8 – Green Bay, Wisconsin with Ashley McBryde

Oct. 14 – Duluth, Georgia with Little Big Town

Oct. 15 – Huntsville, Alabama with Little Big Town

Oct. 21 – Durant, Oklahoma with Kelsea Ballerini

Oct. 22 – Fort Worth, Texas with Trisha Yearwood

Oct. 27 – Biloxi, Mississippi with Ashley McBryde

Oct. 28 – Nashville, Tennessee with Trisha Yearwood

Oct. 29 – Lexington, Kentucky with Faith Hill

You can purchase tickets from their website.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.