The Latest: Brazil leader demands French apology

Firefighters work to put out fires along the road to Jacunda National Forest, near the city of Porto Velho in the Vila Nova Samuel region which is part of Brazil’s Amazon, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. The Group of Seven nations on Monday pledged tens of millions of dollars to help Amazon countries fight raging wildfires, even as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused rich countries of treating the region like a “colony.” (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

JACUNDA NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil (AP) — The Latest on the fires burning in Brazil’s Amazon region (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil will only accept an offer of international aid to fight Amazon fires if French leader Emmanuel Macron retracts comments that he finds offensive.

Bolsonaro on Tuesday said Macron had called him a liar and he accused the French president of questioning Brazil’s sovereignty amid tensions over fires sweeping the Amazon region.

Bolsonaro says Macron has to retract some of his comments “and then we can speak.”

Macron has questioned Bolsonaro’s trustworthiness and commitment to protecting biodiversity.

The Group of Seven nations has pledged $20 million to help fight the flames in the Amazon and protect the rainforest, in addition to a separate $12 million from Britain and $11 million from Canada.

___

9:30 a.m.

Brazil has rejected a Group of Seven offer of international aid to fight Amazon wildfires, and French President Emmanuel Macron is shrugging off the snub.

Macron put the Amazon fires high on the agenda of the G-7 summit in France, where world powers pledged this week some $40 million to fight the fires and plant new trees because of the Amazon’s importance to the global climate.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro accused France and other rich countries of treating the region like a “colony.”

Macron said in a speech Tuesday that Bolsonaro’s interpretation is a “mistake.

He said the money isn’t just aimed at Brazil but at nine countries in the Amazon region, including Colombia and Bolivia. France too considers itself an Amazon country via its overseas region of French Guiana.

Macron and Bolsonaro have been feuding over social media in recent days.

___

6:30 a.m.

Firefighters in Brazil’s Amazon have the enormous challenge of putting out a multitude of blazes and safeguarding a vast region described by world leaders as critical to the health of the planet. Brazil’s National Space Research Institute says the number of fires has risen by 85% to more than 77,000 in the last year. About half of the fires have been in the Amazon region, with many in just the past month.