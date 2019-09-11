The Latest: Merkel says orderly Brexit still possible

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds her bag as she arrives for a meeting of the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit: (all times local):

10:25 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says an orderly departure of Britain from the European Union remains possible, less than two months before the deadline.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the bloc on Oct. 31 with little sign that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will get the new Brexit deal he wants with the EU.

Merkel told lawmakers Wednesday that “it’s my firm conviction that we still have a chance to achieve this in an orderly way.”

But she noted that Germany is also prepared for a Brexit without a deal that will result in “an economic competitor at our door.”

Merkel added that Germany wants to keep close economic and security ties to Britain after Brexit.

___

10:20 a.m.

A Scottish court has ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the U.K. Parliament was unlawful, but did not order the suspension overturned.

Judges said Britain’s Supreme Court must make the final decision.

A group of lawmakers is challenging the government’s decision to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament, for five weeks until Oct. 14 — just over two weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union.

They argue Johnson is trying to evade democratic scrutiny.

Last week a court in Edinburgh rejected the challenge, but that was overturned Wednesday on appeal.