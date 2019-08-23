The Latest: Serial killer who preyed on gay men executed

In this undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections, Gary Ray Bowles is shown. Bowles is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach in November 1994. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on Execution-Serial Killer(all times local):

11 p.m.

A serial killer who preyed on older gay men during a rampage 25 years ago around the U.S. East Coast has been put to death.

The office of Gov. Ron DeSantis says 57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m. Thursday after receiving a lethal injection at Florida State Prison in Starke.

He was condemned to die for his murder conviction in the 1994 slaying of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach. That was one of the six known killings that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor that year and earned him the nickname of the “I-95 killer.”

Hinton was Bowles’ sixth victim in the killing spree that began in Daytona Beach with the slaying of John Hardy Roberts. In between, there were victims in Maryland, Georgia and Florida. In each case, Bowles stuffed the victims’ throats.

___

10:20 p.m.

___

6 p.m.

___

4 p.m.

A serial killer who preyed on older gay men during a rampage that left six dead a quarter century ago received no visitors in the hours before his planned execution.

Officials at Florida State Prison in Starke say 57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles did eat a meal of three cheeseburgers, French fries and bacon as execution preparations were being made. He’s set to receive a lethal injection for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach — one of the killings that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor in an eight-month span in 1994.

The execution plan awaits a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on his final appeals.

Hinton was Bowles' sixth and final known victim in a spree that began in Daytona Beach with the slaying of John Hardy Roberts.

___

6 a.m.

