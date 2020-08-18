The Latest: Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter to address convention

President Donald Trump speaks at an event at the Wittman Regional Airport Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Oshkosh, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Democratic National Convention (all times local):

12:31 p.m.

Former President Jimmy Carter is making his first appearance at a presidential nominating convention in eight years.

Organizers of the Democratic National Convention announced Tuesday that Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, would address attendees at the virtual gathering that evening.

The 39th president, 95, did not attend the 2016 convention in Philadelphia. He did record a speech for the 2012 gathering, which was broadcast in prime time on that convention’s second night.

Democrats opened this cycle’s nominating convention on Monday night with a keynote from former first lady Michelle Obama. Other speakers scheduled for Tuesday include Jill Biden, wife of former Vice president Joe Biden, and former President Bill Clinton.

___

Noon

Former Secretary of State John Kerry is condemning President Donald Trump’s foreign policy as he prepares to address the Democratic National Convention, saying the United States “is not the leader of the free world.”

Speaking online to reporters during the daily convention briefing Tuesday, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee said, “The world does not have a leader in the free world at this moment.”

Kerry faults Trump for pulling away from traditional European allies and failing to have a cohesive foreign policy strategy. He says French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are “casting about trying hard.”

Kerry says no one easily replaces what former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and others “have frequently reminded people is the indispensable nation.”

Kerry was secretary of state during President Barack Obama’s second term.

___

9:30 a.m.

The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House says that Black people should not be blamed for any violence that has erupted during the summer’s protests following George Floyd’s death.

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday “that is not who I am, that is not who we are,” of the outbursts that have occurred amid mostly peaceful protests across the country.

Clyburn is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress. He spoke a day after his remarks at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, where he advocated for former Vice President Joe Biden as a president who could unite the country following what he characterized as four divisive years under President Donald Trump.

Clyburn says the protest efforts were undertaken by those “trying to make this country be a better place for our children and our grandchildren.” He says, “We’re aren’t trying to burn it down — we’re trying to build it up.”

Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the convention’s second night, with remarks from Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton.

___

8:10 a.m.

President Donald Trump is pushing back against former first lady Michelle Obama, claiming that her husband’s Oval Office performance is what catapulted him into the White House.

In her remarks Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama declared Trump was “in over his head” and the “wrong president for our country.”

In tweets Tuesday morning Trump taunted that someone should explain to her that he wouldn’t be in the “beautiful White House” today if it “weren’t for the job done by her husband,” President Barack Obama.

He also criticized the Obamas for making a “late and unenthusiastic endorsement” of Joe Biden. And in other tweets, Trump criticized Obama and Biden’s handling of the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and claimed, without evidence, that the Obama administration was the most corrupt in history.

Trump ended with a sarcastic thanks to Michelle Obama for her “very kind words.”

