The milkman makes a comeback during pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CNN) – The coronavirus pandemic has been devastating for a lot of businesses and workers, but the business of home-delivery has become essential.

One type of delivery that you may have thought went by the wayside long ago is actually seeing a resurgence in some areas. The milkman is making a comeback.

“These are fresh pints of half and half,” says Doug Wade, owner of Wade’s Dairy in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

For Wade, March was a scary time with schools shutting down and stay-at-home restrictions forcing many other clients to close their doors.

“We lost 50% of our business literally overnight,” Wade says.

So he switched gears by supplying grocery stores facing shortages, and as schools ramped up programs to feed needy students stuck at home, his company regained some of the lost business.

Then, another opportunity came along.

“The phones started ringing for people looking for a home delivery service. Do you do this? No, we don’t. We did it in the past — but after you had enough of these calls, you start saying, ‘geez, I wonder if this could be a viable way to sell milk again,” Wade says.

The delivery service he launched has been a hit with customers like Christine Ostrowski in nearby Fairfield.

“It’s really been a big, big boon for us because we were struggling with grocery deliveries. It’s just really eased a lot of anxiety and stress,” Wade says.

Wade’s now delivers to 260 customers in some 30 towns across Connecticut and recently bought another truck.

Being a milkman is in Wade’s blood.

“I was seven or eight years old. The clink-clink noise of glass milk bottles banging up against the metal dividers in the wooden cases is just something I’ll never forget.”

His great grandfather began making deliveries in a horse and buggy in 1893.

“People would time their meals around when the milkman was coming,” Wade says.

After nearly a century, Wade’s halted deliveries in 1992 as clients’ habits changed. COVID-19 is shaking things up all over again, and not just for Wade’s.

While national numbers are scarce, producers and distributors across the country are reporting a surge in demand for home delivery. Doorstep Delivery in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania serves more than 300 families a week. Another 300 or so are on a waiting list and they’re hiring more staff to try to keep up with demand.

“We probably tripled our home delivery customers in about a three or four week time until we kind of maxed out our capacity,” says Daryl Mast with Doorstep Delivery.

Shatto Home Delivery outside Kansas City, Missouri also has a waiting list. They’ve seen demand rise some 230% since late March to more than 4,000 customers and have doubled their staff.

“We’ve purchased four new delivery trucks and created countless new routes, probably about 14 new routes throughout the metro over that period of time,” Matt Shatto says.

Each company provides no-contact delivery to promote social distancing, and it isn’t just milk. Wade’s sells a variety of dairy and non-dairy products, including yogurt, cheese, eggs, fresh bread, orange juice and meats.

The companies are hopeful that strong demand will continue even after the pandemic.

Suddenly in this business, everything old is new again.

