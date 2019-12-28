The Newseum in Washington D.C. is set to close Dec. 31, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) – It opened in 2008, just in time for the economic recession that devastated American newspapers. Now Washington’s Newseum is shutting down for good on Tuesday.
It’s a private museum dedicated to exploring modern history as told through the eyes of journalists. Administrators say they are proud of their work but found it difficult to compete with a city full of free museums while charging $25 for an adult ticket.
The Freedom Forum is an educational foundation that’s been running the Newseum. It says it will find other ways to continue its work, like smaller traveling exhibits in airports and regional museums around the country.
