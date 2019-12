TAMPA (WFLA) — The next full moon occurs Thursday, Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. This mean’s December’s full moon, called the Cold Moon, will be at its peak on 12/12 at 12:12.

Twelve has significance when it comes to our relative understanding of space and time. There are 12 months in a year, and our days are split in two groups of 12 hours.

