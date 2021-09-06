‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

BROOKLYN — Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his role in HBO’s “The Wire,” was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment Monday, according to police.
It was believed that Williams died of a drug overdose, sources told PIX11 News.
Williams, a Brooklyn native, played Omar Little in “The Wire” and also starred as Albert “Chalky” White on “Boardwalk Empire.”
Officials said he was found dead Monday afternoon in an apartment building in Williamsburg near Kent Avenue and S. Ninth Street. He was 54.
This is a developing story.