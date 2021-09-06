‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in Brooklyn apartment: NYPD

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 31: Michael K. Williams is seen in his award show look for the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 31, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the 2021 SAG Awards will be a one-hour, pre-taped event airing April 4 on TNT and TBS. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN — Michael K. Williams, the actor best known for his role in HBO’s “The Wire,” was found dead in a Brooklyn apartment Monday, according to police.

It was believed that Williams died of a drug overdose, sources told PIX11 News.

Williams, a Brooklyn native, played Omar Little in “The Wire” and also starred as Albert “Chalky” White on “Boardwalk Empire.”

Officials said he was found dead Monday afternoon in an apartment building in Williamsburg near Kent Avenue and S. Ninth Street. He was 54.

This is a developing story.