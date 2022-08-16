MEMPHIS, TN (WREG) — Thousands of Elvis Presley fans from around the world attended a candlelight vigil in Graceland Monday night.

Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 marks the 45th anniversary of the legendary singer’s death. He died at his Graceland estate in Memphis at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977.

Born Jan 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi, Presley began his music career in 1954. He made his film debut in 1956, and served in the U.S. Military from 1958 to 1960. To this day, Presley holds the Guinness World Record for best-selling solo music artist.

Fans lined up outside the Graceland Estate Hours before the start of the event to honor the King of Rock n’ Roll.

Elvis’s ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, thanked the crowd for their devotion to the icon and his music during the annual event.