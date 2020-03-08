Three adorable bear cubs dropped off at a Siberian animal shelter

SIBERIA (CBS) – THREE LITTLE BEARS: Three bear cubs were found on the doorstep of an animal shelter in Siberia, Russia.

The shelter usually finds puppies and kittens in boxes, but bears are unusual. The shelter doesn’t know who left the cubs.

