Three men charged in connection with riots at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (WOWK) – Three men have been charged in Federal Court in Washington D.C. connected with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Derrick Evans, a recently elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegate, 35, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Evans allegedly streamed live to his Facebook page a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol.

In the video, Evans is allegedly seen crossing the threshold of the doorway into the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “We’re in, we’re in! Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!”

Evans was taken into custody Friday, Jan. 8.

Jacob Anthony Chansley, also known as Jake Angeli, of Arizona, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chansley allegedly entered the Capitol building dressed in horns, a bearskin headdress, red, white and blue face paint, shirtless, and tan pants. He also allegedly carried a spear, approximately 6 feet in length, with an American flag tied just below the blade.

Chansley was taken into custody today.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Florida, was charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Johnson allegedly illegally entered the United States Capitol and removed the Speaker of the House’s lectern from where it had been stored on the House side of the Capitol building.

Johnson was arrested Friday, Jan. 8 and is currently in custody.

These cases are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the United States Capitol Police.

At this time, The FBI is looking for people who may have incited or promoted violence of any kind. Anyone with digital material or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or submit images or videos on the FBI’s officials website.

The ATF and FBI also continue to urge the public to report suspected use of explosive devices, or violent, destructive acts associated with the recent unrest. Anyone with information can call 1-(888)-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email or submit information anonymously via ReportIt.com.