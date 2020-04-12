Thunderbirds fly over valley to thank healthcare workers and first responders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

Below is a look at the flight path:

