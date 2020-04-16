DENVER, CO (CBS) – Timelapse video shows an artist in Denver creating a tribute to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Austin Zucchini-Fowler said “I created this piece to honor all the health care workers fighting this battle. I wanted to give thanks to their efforts.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- American Idol winner Laine Hardy schedules concert in Morgantown
- First responders join parade for WWII vet’s 100th birthday
- Timelapse video show painting of mural for health workers
- Time is running out for West Virginians to file claims against Purdue Pharma for damages caused by the opioid epidemic
- Woman says $888K was taken from her account when she got stimulus check
- Senate confirms all but one of Beshear’s school board picks
- How to correctly wear – and clean – a cloth face covering
- Approximately 19,000 Kentucky Power customers still without power
- Justice says talk of “Phase 2” for COVID-19 response underway
- Capitol Market’s outdoor market opens for spring season while following health guidelines