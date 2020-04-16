Timelapse video show painting of mural for health workers

DENVER, CO (CBS) – Timelapse video shows an artist in Denver creating a tribute to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Zucchini-Fowler said “I created this piece to honor all the health care workers fighting this battle. I wanted to give thanks to their efforts.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories