Today is National Nurses Day

(WOWK/CNN) – The Kanawha County Commission issued a resolution today recognizing Wednesday, May 6, 2020, as “National Nurses Day.”
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a special spotlight is shining on nurses, showing how they put their lives on the line every day to help others. In good health and bad, nurses play a critical role in helping everyone improve their well-being.
Nurses have taken stronger leadership roles in the past decades including taking over many responsibilities that used to be reserved for physicians. These days many patients can get diagnosed and treated by a nurse without ever seeing a doctor.
“Our nurses have spent countless hours away from their families to serve our citizens. Monica Mason, and many others, have spent every day working, on the frontlines testing and developing instrumental safety protocols for our county. We thank all of our nurses for answering the call of service and for their heroic dedication!”Comissioner Ben Salango, The Kanawha County Commission
National Nurses Day also starts National Nurses Week, so make sure to tell the nurses you know how much you appreciate what they do!
The week-long celebration ends on May 12 on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, known as the founder of modern nursing.
