11:30 a.m. update: The groundbreaking ceremony is about to resume, with President Joe Biden expected to speak about 12:20 p.m.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – The stage is set Friday for Intel to break ground on its new Ohio computer chip plant alongside the president, the governor, and numerous other guests.

The ceremony is underway in Licking County on land that is being annexed into New Albany. You can watch the full ceremony in the live player above.

“When we get to stand on stage and say, ‘Today, the Silicon Heartland is underway,’ it is so powerful and so good. It’s a thrilling day in that regard,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told NBC4 moments before the ceremony.

Among those scheduled to attend and speak were President Joe Biden and Gov. Mike DeWine. Others included:

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio)

Rep. Troy Balderson (R-Ohio), who represents Licking County in Congress

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), who represents Columbus in Congress

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson

Crews could be seen Wednesday setting up tents in advance of President Joe Biden and Intel executives’ arrival. The president committed in August to attend the groundbreaking ceremony after he signed legislation giving a funding boost to Intel for their semiconductor fabrication plant. The event is set to start in the morning, with Biden to deliver remarks later on.

From left to right: Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, Gov. Mike DeWine, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and his mother E. June Gelsinger pose for a photo at Intel’s groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany on Sept. 9, 2022. President Biden is expected to deliver remarks at the event. (Courtesy Photo/Karina Cheung)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine are seated next to eachother at the tech company’s groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger greets attendees at the groundbreaking ceremony for the tech company’s fabrication plant in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

The Ohio State University marching band performs at Intel’s groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio on Sept. 9, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Intel previously delayed the groundbreaking ceremony for its $20 billion venture into Ohio as it waited for Congress to move on the CHIPS and Science Act, a bill that further boosted the company’s efforts to build its biggest operation yet. The company made the move in hopes of pressuring the U.S. House and Senate to finish passing it before they went into recess in August.

Aerial photos show construction progress on Sept. 7, 2022, at the New Albany site for Intel’s new plant. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Still, it’s evident that Intel was confident it wouldn’t see any interruption over the legislation. A company spokeswoman confirmed to NBC4 that construction crews started early work at the New Albany site anyways at the beginning of July. Aerial photos were taken Wednesday to illustrate just how much progress they’ve made prepping the site for brick and mortar.