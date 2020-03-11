Toddler dies after being bitten by dog in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WAVY) — A 2-year-old child died after being bitten by a dog Monday afternoon in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Portsmouth police say the attack happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Darby Close, and officers found the 2-year-old with life-threatening injuries. The child was taken to the hospital but later died.

The dog, a 1-year-old male pit bull, was surrendered to animal control officers and placed in quarantine.

Police say detectives and animal control officers are investigating the case, but have yet to release additional details. WAVY is working to learn if anyone will be charged in the case.

This is a breaking article. Check back for updates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories