Toddler dies after head stuck in car’s power window

US & World
Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance_1510856675707.jpg

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 2-year-old Detroit girl has died after getting her head stuck in a power window in a car.

Relatives tell TV station WXYZ that Kierre Allen’s father yelled, “My baby, my baby,” when he discovered her stuck in the window Monday. He had fallen asleep in the car in a driveway.

Kierre was rushed to a hospital but couldn’t be revived.

Her father was arrested for unrelated traffic tickets. The girl’s death remains under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events