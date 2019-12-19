Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic National Committee is again upping its polling and fundraising requirements for presidential hopefuls to qualify for participating in the campaign's seventh debate in January, the first in a series of four held in the earliest-voting states.

On Friday, party officials announced that qualifiers will need to meet one of two polling requirements to make the stage at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa: either receiving 5% in at least four national or early-state surveys approved by the party, or receiving 7% in two early-state polls.