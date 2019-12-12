Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria newly-elected president Abdelmadjid Tebboune vowed to reach out to pro-democracy protesters, who massively took to the streets again Friday to challenge his election at the head of the oil-rich nation crippled by rampant corruption.

Tebboune, a 74-year-old former prime minister received 58.15% of the vote in this North African country, according to the head of the National Independent Electoral Authority, Mohamed Charfi. Turnout was just 41%, reflecting the frustration of many Algerians who had hoped to see new faces among the candidates.