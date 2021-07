ALEXANDRIA, VA (WOWK) - A man from West Virginia has been named as the National School Boards Association's new interim executive director and CEO.

Chip Slaven, who has worked for the association as Chief Advocacy Officer, has already "hit the ground running" in the new leadership role, the NSBA says. This week, Slaven spoke to the Southern Legislative Conference in Nashville and participated in the NSBA’s Equity Symposium. The association says he will also join other major education leaders for a collaborative effort to focus on student success in public schools.